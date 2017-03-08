South Africa: Elgar Orchestrates Proteas' Comeback and Four Other Talking Points

analysis

Dean Elgar knuckled down to record his seventh Test century and help South Africa craft a recovery from 22 for three, after the Proteas won the toss and elected to bat on day one of the first Test in Dunedin. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

On a see-saw day in Dunedin, South Africa's first innings in the first Test against New Zealand was galvanised by Dean Elgar, who notched up his seventh century after the Proteas won the toss and elected to bat first. Elgar was still there when stumps were called - unbeaten on 128 with Temba Bavuma knuckling down, also unbeaten on 38, at the other end at the close of play.

The Proteas ended day one on 229-4, a decent recovery after stumbling to 22 for three at one stage with Stephen Cook, Hashim Amla and JP Duminy contributing a total of five runs between them. Elgar, Faf du Plessis and Bavuma, though, managed to bring some calm to proceedings. Here are the key talking points from day one.

What's up with New Zealand's team selection?

Curiously, New Zealand opted for two spinners. Captain Faf du Plessis joked at the toss that they weren't "sure what was going on"...