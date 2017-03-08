South Africa: Kalushi - Story of Solomon Mahlangu to Premier in Cinema

Pretoria — Deputy Minister in the Presidency Buti Manamela will on Thursday host a special screening of the South African film, Kalushi, which will be released in cinemas on Friday.

The Ministry of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation on Wednesday said a select audience has been invited by the Deputy Minister for a special screening prior to the release. The special screening will take place in Cape Town.

"The film is based on the life of struggle hero, Solomon Mahlangu. [It] reminds us of the importance of telling South African stories, truthfully in South African voices," said the Ministry.

The select audience consists of policymakers and legislators, whose work in government and Parliament affects the creative industry. Students from various institutions of higher learning in the city have also been invited.

Deputy Minister Manamela, who is also the chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on Creative Industries, said: "It gives us joy to note that the film was made with an entirely South African cast by a South African director."

Part of the work of the Presidential Task Team on the Creative Industries is to ensure that there is synergy and seamless coordination among the available government funding vehicles for the arts. A film like Kalushi is a case in point.

According to the National Development Plan, the arts can foster values and facilitate dialogue and healing, thus restoring pride among African, Indian and coloured South Africans. Over and above that, the Ministry said the sector has a potential for growth and job creation.

"This can only happen if the country supports and encourages the production of stories that facilitate healing, nation building and dialogue, as well as tell the stories of South Africans.

"South Africans are encouraged to go out in their numbers and watch this important film about South Africa's painful past," said the Ministry.