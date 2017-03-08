South Africa: SA, Indonesia Solidify Relations

Pretoria — South Africa and Indonesia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in business, trade and investment.

They will also boost relations in agriculture and defence as well as work towards removing trade barriers between the countries.

These will be guided by the Plan of Action 2017-2021 document, which will act as a guide to drive bilateral relations forward.

"We have urged our Ministers to drive the processes in taking our relationship to the next level," said President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday.

He was speaking to the media after bilateral talks with President Joko Widodo.

President Zuma, who is in Jakarta for a state visit, also attended the 2017 Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Summit there.

"We have also agreed to work together to realise the aspirations of the countries of the IORA which met this week here," said President Zuma.

On the multilateral front, the two sides agreed especially to consult and cooperate in the United Nations, and other global formations that they both belong to.

"This will ensure that we continue to work towards a more democratic and equitable global governance system," said President Zuma.