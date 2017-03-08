South Africa: Teaching Disrupted At School Near Zuma's Nkandla Homestead

Learning has been disrupted at Mnyakanya High School as teachers allegedly jostle for positions. The school is located about 1km away from President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead.

This is the same rural school where Zuma treated thousands of children to a Christmas party at KwaNxamalala village in December 2016.

KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi on Wednesday confirmed that learning had been disrupted for the last two weeks and that the dispute was over positions at management level.

"The principal seems to be struggling to get along with the school governing body. We won't have a functioning school because these are critical factors in any school."

He said learning had commenced this week but not at 100%.

"A senior task team will be sent there tomorrow [Thursday], including the DDG Judy Dlamini, to get the school functioning again."

When asked if the president had been alerted to the issue, Mahlambi said: "The president is the president of more than 24 000 schools around the country and he is worried about all schools around the country where there is no learning, irrespective of where the school is.

Factional fighting

A community member who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity said learning had stopped at the school because teachers were fighting for positions and involving pupils in the matter.

"They are doing all of this in all their selfish interests and this has divided the pupils who are now attacking each other with the department not willing to intervene. Our children's future is at stake here."

Another source said teachers tried to get the pupils to go back to school on Tuesday.

"They had a meeting and they agreed on some things but the children were fighting in front of their parents. We are not sure why they were fighting. We think they are hiding something.

"There are two amaKhosis in the area: One of the Shange clan and the other in the Nxamalala [Zuma] clan, and these children have been involved in factional fighting. We believe that adults are involved in this thing."

He said on Wednesday there was no-one at the school.

"They were told to come back on Thursday but the problem is that some parents have decided to take their children out of the school and we are scared that the school will be left without children."

He said the matter had been reported to the local councillor.

