Tanzania: Clear All Hurdles, Women Say As Dar Marks Festivities

AS Tanzania joins the rest of the World to mark the International Women's Day (IWD) today, the government has been urged to clear all barriers to their effective participation in the country's economy.

Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP) Executive Director Ms Lilian Liundi told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that full participation of women in the economy would help them benefit directly from the country's industrialization drive.

Citing this year's theme, "Tanzania's Industrialization, Women are the Basis of Economic Change", she said although the government recognizes the role of women in the economy, it should work on the hurdles that still hold back their full participation.

She said that women now spend between five to six hours fetching water and collecting fuelwood, and queried how they would participate fully in building, and benefiting from the economy.

She added that according to Tanzania Demographic Survey 2015/2016, at least 30 women and 80 children were dying every day due to maternal complications, and called upon the government to take appropriate measures to avoid such loss of manpower.

She also cited last year's Africa Human Development Report, saying gender inequality was costing Africa $105 billion, hence jeopardizing the continent's efforts for inclusive human development and economic growth.