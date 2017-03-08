YOUNG Africans striker Juma Mahadhi tries to shoot past Kiluvya United's keeper Philimoni Ramadhani during the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) match at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday. Young Africans won 6-1. (Photo by Robert Okanda)

RUTHLESS Young Africans marched into the quarterfinals of 2017 Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) following a 6-1 whitewash of the First Division side Kiluvya United at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Zambian striker, Aubrey Chirwa scored four times, while Geoffrey Mwaishuiya and Juma Mahadhi scored a goal apiece to give the tournament's defending champions a comfortable victory.

Edgar Mfumakule scored the consolation goal for Kiluvya United. Yanga will now face Tanzania Prisons of Mbeya in the quarterfinal clash at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on March 18.

In the match yesterday, the Jangwani Street side tactician George Lwandamina decided to rest most of his key players in his starting line up, with the likes of Simon Msuva, Justin Zulu and Amissi Tambwe all relegated to the bench.

Yanga took control of the game from the word go, taking the early lead in the 11th minute through Mwashuiya, who beat a pack of defenders before firing a blistering shot into the back of the nets. Chirwa smashed home the second goal in the 24th minute, racing clear to a Juma Mahadhi's defence splitting pass before beating the keeper.

Kiluvya United sent a shocking wave to a spoonful fans who turned up at the venue to witness the match, when they pulled one back in the 41st minute through Mfumakule, after being set through by Shala Juma.

It was a brilliant display by second tire team before the youthful striker outplayed Togolese defender, Vincent Bossou to beat custodian Deogratius Munishi with a smart shot.

Few minutes before the break, Mwashuiya picked a nasty injury and had to be replaced by slippery winger Msuva, who was a constant threat to Kiluvya defence. And, immediately thereafter, Chirwa grabbed his brace and the third for Yanga, again finishing off Mahadhi's pass.

Mahadhi raced clear to a long ball from the centre, crossed the ball inside the area and the Zambian latched onto the ball and turned a defender before firing home. After the restart, Kiluvya looked a relaxed side despite being down, displaying some neat composed football. However, they were further pegged back as Chirwa netted a hat-trick and the fourth for Yanga in the 70th minute, this time, arriving into a Hassan Kessy's cross.

Mahadhi's 20metres strike beat the keeper, Philimoni Ramadhani for the fifth goal and there was still time for Chirwa to score his fourth goal of the match and sixth for Yanga with three minutes to go.

It was a perfect win for Yanga as they prepare for a crucial CAF Champions League, first round, first leg match against Zambia's Zanaco at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

According to the draw conducted on Monday evening, Simba will face Second Division side, Madini FC in the quarterfinal clash at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Kaluta Stadium in Arusha on March 18.

Last year's finalist, Azam FC will face Ndanda FC on the same date at the Azam Complex, Chamazi in Dar es Salaam, while Kagera Sugar will battle it out against Mbao FC at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

Meanwhile, Zambian Super League champions Zanaco have requested the Zambia U20 national team technical bench to release midfielder Boyd Musonda for their CAF Champions League match against Yanga. Zanaco coach Numba Mumamba has said his team is facing a crisis in midfield and they have since engaged the national team to request for the services of Musonda.

"We have only requested for Boyd Musonda since we have enough cover in the goalkeeping department so we have told them they can keep Mangani Banda so that they are safe that side," Numba told ZNBC. The U20 anchorman featured both in he home and away game for Zanaco when they edged APR of Rwanda. Zanaco have a thin squad and only listed Musonda and Richard Kasonde in their initial squad submitted to CAF as the two midfielders.

With the departure of Isaac Chansa, Rodrick Kabwe, Salulani Phiri and Potipher Zulu only Enerst Mbewe or Saith Sakala may be available to partner Kasonde in midfield.

The 19 year old 2016 Cosafa U20 championship player of the tournament has been instrumental in helping Zambia to the semi finals of the U20 Africa Cup featuring in all the group matches.

If the jersey number 21 is released to play for Zanaco on Saturday, he will not be available for he final on Sunday or the third and fourth place play off depending on the result against South Africa.