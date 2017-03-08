Africa: Radwin Jet Wireless Broadband #1 Choice of Paratus Telecom

press release

Tel Aviv — Marius van Vuuren, Paratus Telecom: "JET's unique Bi-Directional Beamforming fights interference and allows us to provide greater coverage with less infrastructure"

RADWIN (http://www.radwin.com), the global wireless broadband provider, today announced that Paratus Telecom - a leading service provider in Zambia with international points-of-presence - has deployed RADWIN's JET Bi-Directional Beamforming wireless broadband solutions. Paratus Telecom is using JET to provide high-capacity last mile connectivity to residential and enterprise users in Zambia's capital Lusaka and in other provinces, and has also installed RADWIN 2000 Point-to-Point for high-capacity backhaul. Beacon Telecom, RADWIN's partner in Zambia, is responsible for project design and implementation.

Marius van Vuuren, Country Manager Zambia, Paratus Telecom: "We chose JET after a thorough competitive evaluation. JET allows us to realize fast time-to-market and is a fraction of the cost of fiber. One of the biggest challenges that we face in our network is interference, mainly in densely populated areas, because many of our points-of-presence and high sites are shared sites with other operators. JET's unique Bi-directional Beamforming technology fights interference and allows us to provide greater coverage with less infrastructure. With JET PtMP we are delivering up to 50 Mbps at ranges of up to 15 Km/9 miles, even in challenging non-line-of-sight conditions. The combination of RADWIN's advanced technology and the presence of our country partner Beacon Telecom led to the successful fruition of this project. As our network continues to grow, JET will scale to accommodate more subscribers."

Helit Bauberg, Technical Director, Beacon Telecom: "Service providers that we work with appreciate RADWIN's carrier-grade solutions because of their advanced feature-set and the fact that they are extremely simple to install and maintain. Powered by Bi-Beam™ bi-directional beamforming technology, JET also dramatically reduces interference in congested areas."

Nicholas Ehrke, Sales Director Southern African Region, RADWIN: "JET is adopted by leading service providers in the world. Built-to-last, JET allows operators to deliver high-speed broadband rapidly and cost-effectively, and reach areas where fiber cannot go or is not financially viable."

About RADWIN

RADWIN is a leading provider of Point-to-Multipoint and Point-to-Point broadband wireless solutions that are deployed in over 170 countries worldwide.

Visit RADWIN: http://www.radwin.com

RADWIN Sales

HQ: +972-3-769-2820

South Africa: +27-74-1142805

Email: sales@radwin.com

Media Contact

Tammy Levy

RADWIN

Tel: +972-3-766-2916

Email: pr@radwin.com

About Paratus Telecom

Paratus Telecom was founded as Internet Technologies Namibia in 2005 as the first privately and 100% wholly owned Namibian telecommunications operator. Since inception, Paratus Telecom has established a prolific network that delivers exceptional customer service at all times.

Visit Paratus Telecom: http://www.paratustelco.com

Contact Paratus Telecom

Tel: +264-83-300-1000

Email: info@paratustelco.com

About Beacon Telecom

Beacon Telecom has been operating in the African market since 2009, providing high quality, cost effective wireless broadband services and solutions for Corporates, ISPs and cellular operators in 7 African countries.

Visit: http://www.beacon-telecom.com

Contact Beacon Telecom

Tel: +260-971-239840

Email: info@beacon-telecom.com