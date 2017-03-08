8 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Publishing False Info Lands Seven in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Faustine Kapama

SEVEN people appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday charged with publishing false information in relation to some top government leaders being listed by Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda of involving in drug abuse.

They are Omary Makau, (23), a resident of Mgulani JKT, Juma Juma, (40), a tailor residing at Karatu NMC, Silvan Mushi, (29), a mechanic at Kigogo Mwisho, Hussein Pazi, (42), a taxi driver living at Kinondoni Mkwajuni, and Onesmo Benedicto, (35), a businessman at Saku Ilulu.

Others are Ramsley Mushy, (43), a trader at Kigogo Mbuyuni and Yona Stephano, (30), a food distributor living at Kasulu. The accused persons denied the charge before Principal Resident Magistrate Respicius Mwijage. They were granted bail on condition of each securing one surety to bail them out. Each surety was required to sign a bond of 5m/-.

The magistrate adjourned the trial to April 6, for mention, as investigations into the matter, according to the prosecution, were incomplete.

Senior State Attorney, Nassoro Katuga, for the prosecution, told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on diverse dates of February this year at different locations within the city of Dar es Salaam.

The prosecution told the court that false information was published in facebook and different whatsap groups, while knowing that such information was nothing than false.

Tanzania

Kampala-Dar es Salaam - Another Route Uganda Should Consider?

If all undertakings made by the Tanzanian authorities are fulfilled, Ugandan traders may sooner than later see reason to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.