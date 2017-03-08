Tanzania: Publishing False Info Lands Seven in Court

SEVEN people appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday charged with publishing false information in relation to some top government leaders being listed by Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda of involving in drug abuse.

They are Omary Makau, (23), a resident of Mgulani JKT, Juma Juma, (40), a tailor residing at Karatu NMC, Silvan Mushi, (29), a mechanic at Kigogo Mwisho, Hussein Pazi, (42), a taxi driver living at Kinondoni Mkwajuni, and Onesmo Benedicto, (35), a businessman at Saku Ilulu.

Others are Ramsley Mushy, (43), a trader at Kigogo Mbuyuni and Yona Stephano, (30), a food distributor living at Kasulu. The accused persons denied the charge before Principal Resident Magistrate Respicius Mwijage. They were granted bail on condition of each securing one surety to bail them out. Each surety was required to sign a bond of 5m/-.

The magistrate adjourned the trial to April 6, for mention, as investigations into the matter, according to the prosecution, were incomplete.

Senior State Attorney, Nassoro Katuga, for the prosecution, told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on diverse dates of February this year at different locations within the city of Dar es Salaam.

The prosecution told the court that false information was published in facebook and different whatsap groups, while knowing that such information was nothing than false.