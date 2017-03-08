Ghana: Government Appointees in the West Akim Municipal Assembly Sworn Into Office

press release

Fourteen (14) members of the West Akim Assembly have been sworn into office.

The Municipal Circuit Court Judge, His Honour Ayitey Armah-Tetteh, administered the Oaths of Office and of Secrecy to the 14 Government-appointed members of the Assembly.

In a statement, Madam Elizabeth Ampaw Delatse, Coordinating Director of the Municipal Assembly, urged the appointees to work assiduously to promote socio-economic development in the Municipality.

Madam Delatse also stressed the need for co-operation among the appointees.