7 March 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Government Appointees in the West Akim Municipal Assembly Sworn Into Office

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Fourteen (14) members of the West Akim Assembly have been sworn into office.

The Municipal Circuit Court Judge, His Honour Ayitey Armah-Tetteh, administered the Oaths of Office and of Secrecy to the 14 Government-appointed members of the Assembly.

In a statement, Madam Elizabeth Ampaw Delatse, Coordinating Director of the Municipal Assembly, urged the appointees to work assiduously to promote socio-economic development in the Municipality.

Madam Delatse also stressed the need for co-operation among the appointees.

Ghana

President Mugabe Calls for Stronger Harare, Accra Relations

President Mugabe yesterday returned from Ghana where he attended the West African country's 60th Independence… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.