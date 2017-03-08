7 March 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana Armed Forces Hold Open Day to Mark 60th Independence Day Anniversary

The annual Open Day of the Ghana Armed Forces has taken place simultaneously at the various military garrisons across the country.

The objective of the Open Day is to get the citizenry to have a better understanding of the Armed Forces establishment as a first step towards fostering friendly ties between the Armed Forces and the public.

This year's event was also organized as part of activities marking Ghana's 60th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations.

As early as 6 a.m. on Tuesday, a large number of students and workers gathered at the Ghana Airforce station in Accra to experience a flight.

Participating schools included Jobet Academy, Beverly Hills Academy, St. James International School, Nyamekye Academy and Achimota Basic School.

There was also a photo exhibition which showcased activities of some officers of the Ghana Airforce.

In an address, Flight Lieutenant Ama Serwah, Officer-in-charge, Airforce Base, Accra, urged members of the general public to have confidence in the GAF as it continued to provide security to the citizenry.

She commended the public for patronizing the event and urged them to see the GAF as a friend.

Members of the general public, who were able to board the flight, expressed gratitude to the organizers.

Source: ISD (Aliyah Bayali and Doris Sodjah)

