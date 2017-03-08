Ghana: 60th Independence Day Anniversary Marked in Koforidua

press release

Ghana's 60th Independence Day Anniversary was commemorated at Jackson Park, Koforidua, in the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Personnel of the security services, students from selected schools, youth groups and voluntary organizations participated in the event.

There was a colourful gymnastic display with the national colours, formation of the number 60 and a cultural performance.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, represented the President of the Republic of Ghana at the ceremony.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, paid glowing tribute to the Big Six namely, Joseph Boakye Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, William Ofori-Atta, Ebenezer Ako-Adjei, Edward Akuffo-Addo and Kwame Nkrumah.

He also acknowledged many other patriotic Ghanaians such as Yaa Asantewaa, Theodosia Okoh, Ephraim Amu, Philip Gbeho, Albert Adu Boahen, J. H. Nketia, E. T Mensah and King Bruce, just to mention a few, who had contributed in diverse ways to the birth of the country.

President Akufo-Addo noted that all had not been well with the country as expected, referring to the military interventions, political theory experimentations, instability and the collapse of the economy.

He said Ghana's independence would be meaningful when citizens rose above the ethnic or parochial interests and pull all resources to make the country prosperous and was optimistic that Ghana would experience prosperity where everyone would have equal opportunity to realize his or her potentials and live dignified lives.

Source: ISD (Evelyn Harvey)