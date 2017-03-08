Ghana: 60th Independence Day Anniversary Marked in Kintampo

press release

About 2,000 school children drawn from schools in the eastern circuit took part in a march past in Kintampo to commemorate Ghana's 60th Independence Day anniversary.

Other participants were the Cadet Corps from the Modern Preparatory School (MPS), Just Love International School, Eagles International School and the Center College of Ghana.

The rest were GNAT ladies or GNATLAS, for short, and the Zoomlion workers.

Kintampo Senior High School emerged winner in the senior category at the end of the march past, while Badayira Islamic School were declared winners in the Junior High School category, with MPS picking the best place in the primary category.

Nine-year old Rahel Opoku from the Dr Saunders Primary School stunned the gathering with a brilliant poetry recital which earned her thousands of Cedis while Dr Saunders School Cultural Troupe entertained the gathering to fascinating cultural display.

Mr S.K. Addo, Municipal Co-cordinating Director (MCD), Kintampo Municipal Assembly, ably supported by ASP Atalata from the Municipal Police Command and Mr Yaw Adomako Poku, Municipal Director of Education, received the national salute from the heads of the contingents.

In an address delivered on his behalf, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, recounted events leading to the attainment of Ghana's independence from the British and paid glowing tribute to the heroes, including Dr J.B. Danquah, Ako Adjei, S.D. Dombo, Paa Grant, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Edward Akufo-Addo and others.

On the anniversary team -"Ghana, 60 years on, mobilizing towards the future"-- the President re-echoed his vision of mobilizing all the human resources of the country, including the vulnerable for a "better and happy tomorrow".

President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the dwindling state of the country's forests, rivers and water bodies and urged all Ghanaians to take steps to halt the destruction of the environment and to preserve and protect it for the benefit of future generations.

In his remarks, Hon. Kwesi Eto Bonde, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, expressed gratitude to the electorate for giving him the opportunity to serve them while entreating children to take their studies seriously for a prosperous future.

Hon. Bonde later instituted the first-ever MP's Special Award by donating several exercise books to the participating schools.

He commended the Best Student in the 2016 BECE, Master Daniel Nana Kwame, a product of the St. Benedicts School, Kintampo and donated GH₵300.00 and some exercise books to the promising student to help him continue his education.

Present at the ceremony were Chiefs and Queens from the Mo and the Bono Traditional Areas and Zongo Chiefs from the northern stock.

Source: ISD (Cyril Yabang)