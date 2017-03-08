Ghana: Roads and Highways Minister Inspects Road Works in Tema

press release

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has inspected on-going works on the Tema Roundabout Road Improvement Project and some selected road projects in Communities 2, 3, 11 and 12 in the Tema Metropolis.

Some of the road projects were the Africa Unity road, A-Lang roads and Patrice Lumumba (Agba Mami)/ BBC/ Police Station/ Polyclinic roads.

The scope of work at the Tema Motorway Roundabout Road Improvement Project includes the construction of four slip roads to reduce vehicular congestion at the roundabout, construction of an additional third lane to widen the roundabout itself, upgrading of a section of the Akosombo Road into a dual carriageway and the rehabilitation of a section of the Harbour Road. At the time of the visit, progress of work was at 40 per cent.

The project, which is expected to be completed by August this year, is being implemented by Meridian Port Services (MPS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The CEO of MPS, Mr Mohammed Samara, conducted the Minister and his entourage round the project area.

Mr Samara said the project formed part of MPS's Corporate Social Responsibility and aimed to lessen difficulties associated with road transportation within the Tema enclave.

The sector minister was accompanied by the Members of Parliament for Tema West and Central, Messrs Carlos Kingsley Ahenkora and Kofi Brako, respectively; the Chief Director Ministry of Roads and Mr Godwin J. Brocke, CEO, Ghana Highway Authority, Director, Department of Urban Roads and other Directors from the Ministry.

In his remarks, the acting Director-General of GPHA lauded the initiative, adding that the intervention would facilitate the movement of goods and services within the port.

The Minister, in a statement, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work and commended management of MPS for investing in the project to improve on the road network in the area.

Mr Amoako-Atta pledged government's commitment towards the effective execution of the project. "This is an important project for the people of this area and Ghana as a whole and we are pleased MPS is doing this. We will co-operate with you to ensure that you have all that you need to execute this project. If you have any challenges please do not hesitate to let me know so that we can assist you," he said.

He urged the contractors-- Queiroz Galvao Sucura and SinoHydro Corporation-- to take steps to reduce the inconveniences to the travelling public.

Source: ISD (Prince Boakye-Boateng & Bagbara Tanko)