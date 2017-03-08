Namibia: Do Not Marry for Money - Geingos

YOUNG women should refrain from marrying men for money and, instead, tie the knot with "men who are rich in Christ and rich in respect".

First Lady Monica Geingos yesterday told a large audience at the University of Namibia (Unam) that "how we choose our partners is very important. Do not go to a club, pick up the cheapest person and three months later, [you call her] a whore."

Not mincing her words pertaining to the complexity in which gender-based violence is hurled, Geingos said: "There is also the conduct of women that is problematic. Some of the things we do cannot be defended."

She was speaking at an event organised by the Namibian Women Lawyers' Association in collaboration with Geingos' office following the recent killing of Unam student Shapuline Shaduka. The 20-year-old woman was a first-year student when she was fatally stabbed with a knife for allegedly not surrendering her cap to Frans Nangolo.

At the start of her address yesterday afternoon, Geingos said she "was fine until the deceased's [toddler] son [who was present at the event] started crying. If only potential perpetrators can see the pain they cause to the families of their victims, as well as to their own families."

Geingos shared an incident which took place in Unam's Block B hostel at the time when she was a law student during which her classmate - a man who was "the most intelligent, the funniest and kindest" and whom she "loved to bits" - shot at his then girlfriend's window. The woman survived the attack, Geingos said.

According to her, all of them in that block had to scurry for shelter, after which the classmate vanished for two days before his body was found where he had committed suicide.

"He was struggling with demons and there were a few warning signs which none of us took seriously."

Geingos told those who find themselves in abusive relationships: "If you seek help, you can also get help for the perpetrator."

Despite it being an inconvenience, witnesses must be willing to give statements to the police, she said. "In the absence of witnesses with solid statements, very little can be done."

Students who sleep with lecturers to obtain better grades will end up sleeping with someone one day "to get a better life", which gives rise to a power imbalance, she warned.

"Do not get into relationships for benefits. You must be able to threaten [to leave] your husband sometimes also. If you cannot do it and he knows it, you will be fed rubbish."

Geingos said everyone has done something shady, and makes mistakes. "If you have not yet, you are about to." As a result, she does not judge anybody, but just wants to point out what the risks are, she said.

She also warned against excessive alcohol intake, which might compromise one's safety.

"Don't consume alcohol to the point of not knowing where you are, and who you are with."

The chairperson of the Namibian Women Lawyers' Association, Ruth Herunga, said although a lot has been said and done in terms of gender-based violence, more interventions are required.

According to her, statistics show that "thousands" of such cases have been reported to the police in just the past three years "with assault and assault with the intent of causing grievous bodily harm topping the list".

Referring to the late Shaduka, she said: "Now that she is no more, that potential will never be realised, and her destiny shall remain unfulfilled."