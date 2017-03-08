Namibia: Farmer Stays in Jail On Murder Charge

AN OKAHANDJA area farmer facing charges of murder and attempted murder after the killing of a suspected poacher in January last year is remaining in pretrial detention following his latest court appearance on Monday.

Appearing in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court, Kai Rust (44) was told that his case was being postponed again for the prosecutor general to make a decision on the further course the matter would be taking, and that he should remain in custody in the meantime.

The case was first postponed to await a decision from the prosecutor general on 10 January this year. Public prosecutor Oscar Sinvula told magistrate Khaepriums Swartz during Rust's court appearance on Monday that instructions on further investigations that should be done in the matter have been received from the PG's office, and that the case would again have to be postponed for the PG's decision to be made.

Rust is at this stage charged with a count of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition which he also faced initially were withdrawn during his previous court appearance in January.

Rust was arrested on 27 January last year, following a shooting incident which claimed the life of an alleged poacher, Andreas Ukandanga (41), at the farm of Rust's father north-east of Okahandja. Rust lives on the farm.

During a bail hearing in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court in February last year, Rust informed the court that the fatal shooting took place while he and a farm worker were investigating the barking of dogs that the worker had heard near a cattle post at the farm.

While he did not want to go into the details of the shooting itself, Rust said he found a dead dog and a partly skinned kudu at the scene - and then also saw a dead man lying on the ground.

Rust testified that he did not see any person when he saw dogs at the scene before he fired off shots.

A police officer who was contacted by Rust after the incident also told the court that he found four snares, a panga and a knife at the scene where the kudu was being skinned.

In addition to being charged with murder over the killing of Ukandanga, Rust has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder, based on allegations that he fired shots at another three suspected poachers who were at the scene where the kudu had been killed.

Rust pleaded not guilty to all the charges two months ago.

In a plea explanation given to the court, he stated he had no intention to injure, assault or kill Ukandanga or any other person. He also denied that he acted negligently in any manner that could have caused Ukandanga's death.

Rust's application to be released on bail was turned down at the end of February last year. In June, two High Court judges also dismissed an appeal against the bail ruling.

A second bail hearing in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court ended in November last year like the first one had done - with Rust being refused bail.

Rust's first application to be granted bail was refused after magistrate Masule Kwizi found that there was no assurance Rust would not abscond and would stand his trial if released from custody.

Defence counsel Jan Wessels, who is representing Rust, told magistrate Swartz on Monday that the police officer in charge of the investigation of the case has dropped his initial opposition to the granting of bail and has indicated that as far as he was concerned, Rust could now be given bail.

The court might be approached with another bail application, based on that reversal in the stance of the investigating officer, Wessels said.

Rust has to make his next court appearance on 10 April.