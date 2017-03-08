Tanzania: TEA Gets 3 Months' Ultimatum

MANAGEMENT of the Tanzania Education Authority (TEA) has three months to carry out its development projects that have stalled for almost five years or face disciplinary actions.

The Minister for Education, Science and Technology; Prof Joyce Ndalichako, issued the three-month notice in Dar es Salaam yesterday when she inaugurated the TEA board, saying the authority has an accumulated 29.8bn/- in development funds awaiting implementation of several idle projects.

She also warned Watumishi Housing Corporation, currently undertaking construction of 40 six-in-one houses for teachers in remote areas to be completed within the time frame, or risk losing the contract to other projects.

"TEA is the backbone of our education sector since it caters for diverse areas in improving education infrastructure ... it's therefore absurd that it should keep idle funds meant for development projects which are badly needed by the public.

These should be implemented now," said Prof. Ndalichako. She directed the board under Prof Maurice Mbago to ensure completion of the Mzumbe Lecture Hall whose 500m/- budget is held in TEA coffers since 2013. But only 283m/- has been issued and the project is yet to be completed.

She added that during FY 2015-15, some 59 projects were earmarked and 6.5bn/- set aside for their implementation, yet again, the majority of these contractors were still at mere "mobilization of materials on site."

"This trend is uncalled for ... they need to fast-track material mobilization because all these projects should be finalized come June 30, this year, or I'd have to take further action," she warned. She also advised TEA to explore the possibility of scouting for project contractors of its choice, thereby building a sense of ownership and accountability unlike current system under which the authority has top outsource contractors, which she could account for the current project delays.

"in so doing, we would make them not only accountable to the projects but also build a sense of ownership that could facilitate smooth project implementation in due time," the minister said.

Prof. Ndalichako who was bitter about the project delays also tasked the board to oversee the construction of girls' hostels and renovations of the old public secondary school projects for which TEA has budgeted the 29.8bn/-.

On her part, acting TEA Director General, Ms Graceana Shirima assured the minister that the projects would be finalized over the next three months - since it was already at advanced stages.