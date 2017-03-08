Tanzania: Golf Sees New Dawn in Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR golfers are set to enjoy free facilities at the new golf course constructed by Zanzibar Amber Resorts on Ernie Els design.

Els, one of the World top professional golfers from South Africa announced early this year he had completed an agreement with Zanzibar Amber resort to build a golf course in the Island.

The construction of East Africa's utra-modern course is due to begin this year. Zanzibar golf coach, Isa Chapu lauded the move to construct a modern course in the Isles saying it will benefit many.

Chapu, who is one of the Zanzibar golf officials, confirmed to the 'Daily News' that discussion has already been made to allow the Zanzibar residents to play free of charge at the course.

"We are delighted to hear the arrival of a new golf course in Zanzibar. We know it will open doors for many youth and talented players to play at one of the best golf courses," he said.

Chapu added that the decision to allow them free use of the course is a good move and will motivate many to play golf in the island.

However, he said that they hopefully think Els is one of the world top pro golfers who can do better for Zanzibar. "We expect to see big changes in Zanzibar. We hope to see top and experienced coaches come to Zanzibar and give chances to the youth to train under them and make Zanzibar a better place to play golf," he said.

"Golf is one of the sports that should be promoted, we have talented youth who need to realise their potential. With a kind of support and increases in number of courses, I can assure that golf in the Island will go high," he said.

Chapu thanked Zanzibar Sports Council for its efforts to support small games like golf. "We have very good support from sports council, who even supported our trip to Lugalo 10th anniversary competition in February this year," he said.

Zanzibar was represented by three golfers at Lugalo competition including coach Chapu. According to a report that was unveiled recently by two parties (Zanzibar Amber Resort and Ernie Els), the stunning new facility will be built on the northeast of Zanzib