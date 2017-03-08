Tanzania: EU - Work With Communities to Adapt to Climate Change

EUROPEAN Union Ambassador to Tanzania, Roeland De Geer, has said that as some parts of the country experience drought, it was more important than ever to work with communities in their efforts to adapt to climate change.

The envoy made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a two-day National Conference on Climate Change Adaption organised by the European Union and funded by the ECO ACT project. The project follows an Eco-villages approach under the Global Climate Change Alliance to help communities adapt to the adverse conditions of climate change in central Tanzania.

"This conference is an opportunity to bring high level and grass roots actors together for a meaningful dialogue with various environmental stakeholders -- including developing partners and government officials from the Vice-President's Office responsible for environment," he said.

Climate Change is an international priority and falls under Sustainable Goals 13, CLIMATE ACTION. It also forms part of Tanzania's poverty reduction strategies and the country is bound by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Earlier in his opening speech, the guest of honour, Permanent Secretary in the Vice-President's Office, Prof Faustine Kamuzora, said during the second phase of the European Union funding, previously called the Cholo-Eco village, now Eco-ACT, the project strives to help semi-arid communities in rural Tanzania to adapt to the adverse effects of climate change and also to reduce poverty. The project is implemented in Dodoma Municipality and Chamwino District.

"By taking the best ecovillage interventions and expanding these measures into other communities in the same location, the idea is to increase the resilience of the rural poor to climate change. This is being achieved by introducing new skills and techniques into people's everyday lives to enable them adapt to drought conditions," Prof Kamuzora said.

The Institute of Rural Development Planning Project Manager, Dr Francis Njau, noted that Eco-ACT project is empowering the local government authorities to mainstream climate change adaption strategies into the district development plans as well as empowering rural communities in Tanzania in adapting to the adverse effects of climate change in the sectors of agriculture, livestock, water, forest and energy.