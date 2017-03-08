Tanzania: Trustees Oppose CUF Management Plans

THE leadership crisis involving the Civic United Front (CUF) yesterday deepened following a move by the Board of Registered Trustees to file another case before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam, challenging newly announced party management rearrangements.

In the new case, the CUF Board of Trustees are opposing Deputy Secretary General Margreth Sakaya and seven other respondents to take up the party's secretariat management, allegedly made by the disputed National Chairman, Prof. Ibrahim Lipumba, setting aside Secretary General Seif Sharrif Hamad.

Advocate Hashim Mziray, for the Board of Registered Trustees of the opposition party, filed two cases, one a petition as main case and the other as an application for injunctive orders, against the eight respondents under the certificate of urgency.

He asked Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri to treat the matter with urgency as the respondents were intending to connive and participate in party meetings, while they have no authority of doing so.

The magistrate has ordered the hearing of the application today.

In the application, the Board of Registered Trustees of CUF, as applicant, is requesting the court to issue a temporary injunction, restraining the respondents, their agents or assignees from getting involved in any leadership activities by conducting party meetings, pending inter-party (both party) hearing.

Other respondents in the matter are Thomas Malima, Maftah Nachumu, Omar Masoud, Sabdul Kambaya, Salama Masoud, Zainab Mdolwa and Jafari Mneke.

There are claims that Prof. Lipumba has made some rearrangements with the top leadership of the party, appointing Ms Sakaya, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Kaliua in Tabora Region, as acting Secretary General of the opposition party.

Earlier, advocate Mziray had requested for ex-parte hearing because all the respondents have not been served with the pleadings of the case. He cited the reason behind such failure as the difficulty in reaching some of the respondents.

He gave an example of the MP, who is in Tabora, while Mr Malima was in Kigoma, in particular, Bahigwa District. The advocate informed the court further that Mr Masoud is a resident of Handeni District in Tanga region, while Mr Mneke was in Newala District, Mtwara Region.