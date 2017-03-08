8 March 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Auditor General in Court to Block His Ouster

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — Auditor General Edward Ouko has moved to the High Court to stop his removal from office.

Under a certificate of urgency, Ouko is seeking to quash the decision of the Speaker and Clerk of National Assembly to commit a petition seeking his removal before a parliamentary departmental committee

He is also seeking an order to restrain Speaker Justin Muturi and Parliament from debating the petition seeking his ouster.

The Auditor General is further seeking to prohibit forwarding of any recommendations to President Uhuru Kenyatta for formation of a tribunal to probe his conduct.

In addition, Ouko wants the court to block the Head of State from acting on recommendations of Parliament pending determination of the suit.

In his suit papers, Ouko has argued that the petition for his removal is fatally flawed and inadmissible.

According to him the petition contravenes the National Assembly Standing Orders.

He contends that the process of his removal is unlawful and unfair as it denies him fair administrative action and access to information.

