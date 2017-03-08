Ethiopia: Amisom Holds Peace Resolution Workshop

AMISOM opened a three-day training Monday to build and strengthen the capacity of Somali stakeholders in conflict negotiation, resolution and management.

The workshop in Nairobi is being attended by 21 Somali participants including state ministers, former MPs, government officials, clan elders and representatives of civil society.

The AU Special Representative for Somalia and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Madeira told the participants: "I expect that with the new acquired skills you will go back to Somalia to support negotiations, mediation and dialogue initiatives of your respective places of work and communities."

Ambassador Madeira said Somalis should be tolerant with one another and try to find a level playing ground that will allow them to live in harmony. "We should find the common denominator that can allow us live together and tolerate each other," he said, adding, "Once we realize the problems then we will be able to get the answers."

The workshop topics include causes of conflict, its resolution and management; negotiations and inclusivity; mediation and dialogue. The training exercise is part of AMISOM's mission to support the Somali government in its effort to bring peace to the country that has suffered decades of war.