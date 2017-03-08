Ethiopia: Women Empowerment Toil Bearing Fruits

She has Hope, Beauty, Power. She has a Brain and she knows how to use it. She Gives You LIFE. She gives you RESPECT, LOVE, GRATITUDE. She believes in you. She will nurture you, fight for you. And, she deserves nothing less from you. (Source: http://www.festivalsofindia.in).

The 41st International Woman's Day (March 8) is being marked at national level today with a theme: 'The Enhancement of Women's saving culture is the Bases for Our Renaissance.'

In connection with the Day, Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegne would address around 2,000 women at his office on issues including women's social, economic and political participation.

The theme has been meant to attach greater emphases on women economic empowerment through saving, said Solomon Asfaw, Public Relations Directorate Director with the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

"As economic independence is an instrument to enable women liberate themselves from male domination, the ministry is taking bold measures to encourage saving culture, ensure women land ownership and benefit women in agriculture, health, among others," he highlighted.

According to Solomon, women social, economic and political participation is growing through time as women members of parliament have shown 38 percent surge while 11 million women has been granted land ownership licenses.

Successful women in all spheres would be recognized and awarded, it was learnt.