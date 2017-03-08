8 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Women Empowerment Toil Bearing Fruits

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fasica Berhane

She has Hope, Beauty, Power. She has a Brain and she knows how to use it. She Gives You LIFE. She gives you RESPECT, LOVE, GRATITUDE. She believes in you. She will nurture you, fight for you. And, she deserves nothing less from you. (Source: http://www.festivalsofindia.in).

The 41st International Woman's Day (March 8) is being marked at national level today with a theme: 'The Enhancement of Women's saving culture is the Bases for Our Renaissance.'

In connection with the Day, Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegne would address around 2,000 women at his office on issues including women's social, economic and political participation.

The theme has been meant to attach greater emphases on women economic empowerment through saving, said Solomon Asfaw, Public Relations Directorate Director with the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

"As economic independence is an instrument to enable women liberate themselves from male domination, the ministry is taking bold measures to encourage saving culture, ensure women land ownership and benefit women in agriculture, health, among others," he highlighted.

According to Solomon, women social, economic and political participation is growing through time as women members of parliament have shown 38 percent surge while 11 million women has been granted land ownership licenses.

Successful women in all spheres would be recognized and awarded, it was learnt.

Ethiopia

Addis to Khartoum Bus Services Ready for Launch

The Ethiopian Transport Authority said cross border bus transport between Addis Ababa and Khartoum will commence on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.