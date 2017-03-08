The Ethiopian Transport Authority said cross border bus transport between Addis Ababa and Khartoum will commence on the coming Sunday

Public Transport Efficiency Authentication director with the authority Tesfaye Belachew told EBC that the public transport project between Addis Ababa and Khartoum has taken about eight years.

This public transport believed to enhance the relationship of the two countries in trade, investment and tourism sectors.

It will take only two days to reach Khartoum from Addis Ababa, and the transport cost will be 60 USD.