8 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Addis-Khartoum Public Transport to Commence Service Sunday

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
(File photo).
By Luelseged Worku

The Ethiopian Transport Authority said cross border bus transport between Addis Ababa and Khartoum will commence on the coming Sunday

Public Transport Efficiency Authentication director with the authority Tesfaye Belachew told EBC that the public transport project between Addis Ababa and Khartoum has taken about eight years.

This public transport believed to enhance the relationship of the two countries in trade, investment and tourism sectors.

It will take only two days to reach Khartoum from Addis Ababa, and the transport cost will be 60 USD.

More on This

One-Day Discussion Bears Fruit for Road Travel Between Ethiopia and Sudan

The agreement, which was reached between the delegates of the two countries, decided on commencement within just 45… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.