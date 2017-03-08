Somalia: UN Chief in Somalia On Emergency Visit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made an emergency visit to Somalia Tuesday to highlight the country's famine crisis, meeting the new president and saying the worsening hunger requires a massive response.

"People are dying. The world must act now to stop this," the UN chief tweeted on his arrival in the Horn of Africa nation.

"We need to make as much noise as possible," Guterres said. "Conflict, drought, climate change, disease, cholera. The combination is a nightmare."

Somalia is part of a massive four billion USD aid appeal launched last month for four nations suffering from conflict and hunger. The others are Nigeria, Yemen and South Sudan, where famine already has been declared.

Somalia over the weekend announced its first death toll since declaring a national disaster last week, saying 110 people had died in a 48-hour period in a single region.

The United Nations estimates that five million people in Somalia need aid, amid warnings of a famine.

Welcoming the UN chief, Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said: "My first priority is to address this drought crisis, and my main priority is to make an appeal to the international community to help us."

Guterres said he was pleased to meet Mohamed, who was elected and inaugurated last month. "I am bringing a message of solidarity to the president. A message of support," Guterres said. "Let's hope he can start an inclusive government."

U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien on Monday visited a camp of hundreds of Somalis who came to the capital, Mogadishu, in search of food aid, according to ABC news.