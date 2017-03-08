Ethiopia: Women's Economic Empowerment for Sustainable Development

Women can create sustainable positive impact on future development for their society

"Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030" is the theme for the International Women's Day that is being celebrated today. The focus seems to be: narrowing gender inequality in the workforce is the critical prerequisite in order to achieve the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development. It is becoming a gross understanding that for any country to realize its full economic and democratic potential, the quest for women's participation in leadership and decision making ought to get high priority.

According to McKinsey Global Institute's latest research, in 2025, the world's gross domestic product (GDP) could get about 28 trillion dollar increase, if women, who make up half of the word's work-age population, were to be given similar opportunities with their male counterparts.

Though the global community arrives at a general consensus regarding the urgent need to increase women's participation in the workforce and acknowledge their contributions to the global economy, it seems that there are a lot of assignments ahead of every nations to create an economy that encourages every woman to maximize their potential with enabling environment. Supporting this, the UN Women Deputy Executive Director Lakshmi Puri recently stated, "To accelerate the move to a planet 50/50 in women's economic empowerment and work will require a transformation of both the public and private sector environments and world of work they create for women and also how they change it to make it a women's space of productive and fulfilling work."

The UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in 1979 in order to provide a framework for advancement of the right of women and set up an agenda for national action to end such discrimination. Unfortunately, decades after this agreement, women in Africa are facing a number of problems that hinder their economic and political involvement in addition to the cultural norms that compromise their sexual and reproductive health. In Africa where women are more active as economic agents than anywhere else in the world women are paid lesser than men.

In the continent's agriculture sector where 70 percent of the population has involved, two-thirds of the labour force consist of women who could not get adequate inputs: land, fertilizers, new technologies, extension services and the like.

Researches also indicate that even though the women in the continent are laboring a lot and carrying out their responsibilities more effectively than men, they are more likely to be involved in low-value-added activities that bring less results for them. The Sub-Saharan Africa countries incur the loss of 95 billion dollar annually for failing to offer women and girls proper recognition in every sphere of life. Thus, the nations must invest in the lives of their women in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals

Cognizant of the enormous results of investing in the lives women, the Ethiopian government has been accomplishing a number of activities that increase the successful participation of women in political, social and economic affairs of the nation. Since it has declared its total commitment to the improvement of women's lives with the announcement of the National Policy on Women in 1993, several achievements have been registered.

This National Policy on Women (usually referred to Women's Policy) mainly focus on institutionalizing the political, economical, and social rights of women by creating a proper structure in government offices and institutions so that the public policies and interventions are gender-sensitive and can guarantee equitable development for all men and women. The government's unreserved commitment to promote women's equal participation in the economic, political and social developments of the country has been manifested in various forms.

Observing March 8, Ethiopia has decided to appreciate women's saving culture with the theme: "The enhancement of women's saving culture is the basis for our Renaissance." The purpose is to cultivate women economic empowerment that in turn supports the economic growth of the nation.

A couple of decades ago, the Ethiopian Constitution guaranteed equal opportunity to women with the men. It underscored that women have equal right with men in marriage as well. The purpose is to ensure gender parity so that the women can have similar political, social and economic participation with men. Since the constitution women have relatively been enjoying opportunities to acquire, administer, control, own properties and the like. Unlike in the previous regimes where inequality between women and men was widely apparent in every department of life, the livelihood of the women in the nation has been improving, the number of girls attending schools is dramatically increasing. These days, it is becoming common to see young women top scorers at different higher institutions; they are enjoying relatively better jobs while their participation in leadership and politics has been increasing.

In short, since women's economic empowerment is a prerequisite for sustainable development the country is pursuing, the government has demonstrated significant efforts to improve the lives of women in every aspect. It also strongly believes that economic development is unthinkable without the participation of women.

Just as some psychiatrists tell us that woman is a multiplier, provided that women earn a reasonable income, the society which they belong to enjoys the multiplier effect since they reinvest a much higher part of their earnings in their families and communities' lives than men do. In accomplishing this unique role, they can create sustainable positive impact on future development of their society. That is why the Ethiopian government has continued appreciating and prioritizing the necessity of empowering women.