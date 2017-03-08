Ethiopia: A Milestone in Ensuring Women's Right

editorial

Celebrating March 8 has a matchless significance in acknowledging women's struggle and triumph over gender-based right violations; social-economic , political and cultural benefits. Apart from applauding past heroines' deeds and creating awareness, the day has also created a platform to recognize, strengthen and mobilize support for women' rights and participation in the political and economic arena.

Most importantly, the day is a time to reflect on improvements made, to make a call for change and to overcome poverty and to showcase convictions made by women, who played amazing role in the history of their respective countries. "This year, we mark the day with the theme; " The enhancement of women's saving culture is the foundation for our renaissance."

Yet, globally, very few women have played a significant role in socio-economic and political activities. Confronting traditional and cultural barriers women have become role -models for other members of the fair sex facing challenges.

Indeed, in our country there are women who succeeded in writing their names in golden inks. At this juncture it is worthwhile to mention Empress Taytu Bitule, who contributed to Ethiopian's triumph over Italians during the Battle of Adwa. She had proved women's bravery and competence on par with men if not better. She was a brilliant military strategist, grave digger of Italian troops at the Battle of Adwa. She had her own battalion. Inspiring others she had heroically fought in the battlefield.

The battle today has a different nature. Ethiopia today has locked horns with poverty not colonialism. Hence, ensuring women's rights will lend a hand to the move of fostering economic development. Although the magnitude and nature of women rights violation differ from culture to culture and country to country, the discrimination suffered by Ethiopian women was deep-rooted and more unjust. The conspiracy of poverty with the above problems had led women's case go from the fraying pan to the fire.

Upholding women's rights and their role in the nation's economic development and democratization process, the government has taken a range of constructive measures such as putting and formulating laws, policies and strategies in the country's constitution. It has endorsed legal frameworks, women policies and other protections. Besides, it has established women-focused ministry and carried out various affirmative actions to facilitate women's equal economic benefit.

With regard to women rights, uninterruptedly, remarkable success stories have been registered in various economic social and political participation, among other interventions. Yes, capacitating and empowering women and also allowing them exercise leadership and bringing attitudinal changes are not enough guarantees in ensuring their rights. They are also key stimulants in fostering nation's economic development and equal job opportunities.

In fact, currently, among 547 House of Representatives Seats, 212 of them are occupied by women. These role-models are practicing and widening political leadership. They are proving their mettle. They are involved in various national, continental and global issues too.

Outstandingly, women involvement in education has been mounting as the government sees education as an important key strategy for social and economic development. Besides, currently many women are deployed in ministerial and at state ministerial levels. But it does not mean they are equally sharing responsibilities, job opportunities due to previous gaps.

However, women's role in the health sector has contributed a miraculous leap. Currently, over 38, 000 women are serving as health extension workers. They are discharging professional duties in the rural and urban areas of the nation. They have been trained and sent out to rural areas to serve all specially women. They have greatly contributed in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in the nation.

Furthermore, women are being economically benefiting, organizing themselves under micro and small enterprises. As a result, they have begun generating their own incomes. Some of them have been transformed into investors and entrepreneurs. They can create jobs opportunities for others. Consequently, nowadays, we are indeed witnessing emerging business women. But as they form half of the nation's population size, their participation in business and other sectors is not still proportional. But the nation is making every effort to see to the observance of women's rights as most women do not exercise their rights accordingly.

To sum up, keeping other things in focus, although the government has been taking all-rounded women centered affirmative measures, women are supposed to utilize opportunities, starting from basic advantages guaranteed by the constitution. They have to overcome deeply entrenched negative attitudes and hangovers from burdens imposed on them and prove their equality by unleashing their capacity on top of utilizing affirmative actions.