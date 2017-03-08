Ethiopian, Air Namibia Signed Codeshare Accord

Ethiopian is consolidating alliances among African airline service providers.

Ethiopian Airlines announced that it has concluded a codeshare agreement with Air Namibia which would enable both parties to expand their global networks.

The agreement also facilitates the provision of competitive and convenient travel choices to their respective customers.

Ethiopian Acting Vice President for Strategic Planning and Alliances Girma Shiferaw said such collaboration among African airlines is one of the requirements to see a thriving African aviation which would go in line with the economic development of the continent.

"Now customers of Air Namibia will enjoy seamless connection on Ethiopian ever expanding global network across five continents with a minimum layover in Addis Ababa; conversely, our passengers will be able to access destinations beyond Windhoek on Air Namibia flights," he added.

Air Namibia Acting Managing Director, Advocate Ellaine Priscilla Samson stated that the agreement contributes its part to liberalize African aviation sectors besides its importance to Namibia's flag carrier to expand its network via the global network of Ethiopian Airlines.

"This will be an opportunity for the liberalization of intra-Africa air transport in furtherance of the Yamoussoukro Decision as two African carriers... hence the teaming of our two airlines is the consummate endeavor of our continent moving towards a fuller liberalization in the aviation sector," she added.

The codeshare agreement will allow Ethiopian and Air Namibia to place their codes on each other's flights.

Ethiopian Airlines operates the youngest fleet in the continent with an average age of less than five years. The airline currently serves over 90 global destinations across five continents with over 240 daily departures.