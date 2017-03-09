Nigeria: Thank You Everyone - I Am Humbled, Grateful - Osinbajo‏

Photo: Premium Times

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria.

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said thank you to all Nigerians and well-wishers who sent in kind words and massages to him on the occasion of his sixtieth birthday.

Osinbajo oh his @ProfOsinbajo said 'Thank you everyone, for your kind words, I am humbled. I am grateful to God for 60 years. There is no me without Him. Saved by Grace alone.'

Osinbajo also said that his life has been the work of God's grace.

Osinbajo in an interview with State House correspondents after members of cabinet celebrated with cutting of cake at the presidential Villa, Abuja said, "Frankly speaking, there is no difference between today and yesterday. It is really a work of grace.

"It is worth thanking God that one is 60 and one is in good health and that one is able to serve one's country.

"I am happy and fulfilled. I am thankful to God."

Earlier, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh who coordinated the cake-cutting described Osinbajo as an unusual man, wishing him more fruitful years.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has attributed Federal Government's recent achievements in spite of President Muhamadu Buhari's absence, to the party's team spirit underscored in Acting President Yemi Osinbajo's commitment and loyalty.

The party in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, congratulated Osinbajo on his 60th birthday and said he had demonstrated high level loyalty and commitment to the "change agenda" of Buhari and APC.

According to the statement by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, no doubt, his wisdom, vigour and innovativeness have been essential to the numerous achievements recorded by this administration.

"At 60, Prof. Osinbajo has recorded several landmark achievements as a man of God and a man of the law," it said.

The party said that the acting president had visited crisis-prone areas, stabilised the economy and promoted good governance.

It commended Buhari for the vision and wisdom in choosing Osinbajo as his running mate.

The APC wished the acting president a happy birthday filled with God's blessings and grace.

It also prayed that God would continue to bless him with good health, wisdom and many more years in the service of God and country.