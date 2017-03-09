Nigeria: #BBNaija - Disgraced Housemate, Kemen, Apologizes

Disgraced ex-Big Brother contestant, Kemen, has apologized to BBA housemate, Tboss on Instagram. Kemen, was disqualified from the TV Reality Show for sexual misconduct after he fondled Tboss without her consent.

He performed the act after the other housemates had gone to sleep on Saturday night. Kemen has since come under intense criticism on social media and has become the first housemate to be disqualified from the show. He also scheduled to be evicted on Saturday because he had the lowest votes.

Read his apology below:

"My name is Ekemini Ekerette, popularly known as Kemen (@Kemen_Fitness) one of the Big Brother Naija 2017 Housemate. I am a Fitness Trainer and a Model before joining the Big Brother house.

Firstly, I hereby tender my sincere apologies to TBoss and ask for her forgiveness as well as all the women in Africa who perceived my action as violation or a sexual offence... however I have stated the reality of what actual happened in my interview. I knew that everybody was playing the game in the house at the same time competing for the prize. I realised that I over played my game, which brought about my disqualification. As you all know, I have my fitness outfit, where I train a lot of people both men and women. There has been no case or report of such acts from me. I regret the turn of play while trying to play and compete for the prize.

I must emphasise that reality is different from perception however, I also use this medium to apologise to all women being the International Women's Day, and the entire crew of Big Brother Nigeria, including my fans and family. #BBNaija #JustForYou #Payport #SeeGobe.

Coincidentally, today in the #BBNaija house, Big Brother Naija housemates were taught about consent and sexual assault.