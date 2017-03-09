8 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: #BBNaija - Disgraced Housemate, Kemen, Apologizes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Kemen.
By Jayne Augoye

Disgraced ex-Big Brother contestant, Kemen, has apologized to BBA housemate, Tboss on Instagram. Kemen, was disqualified from the TV Reality Show for sexual misconduct after he fondled Tboss without her consent.

He performed the act after the other housemates had gone to sleep on Saturday night. Kemen has since come under intense criticism on social media and has become the first housemate to be disqualified from the show. He also scheduled to be evicted on Saturday because he had the lowest votes.

Read his apology below:

"My name is Ekemini Ekerette, popularly known as Kemen (@Kemen_Fitness) one of the Big Brother Naija 2017 Housemate. I am a Fitness Trainer and a Model before joining the Big Brother house.

Firstly, I hereby tender my sincere apologies to TBoss and ask for her forgiveness as well as all the women in Africa who perceived my action as violation or a sexual offence... however I have stated the reality of what actual happened in my interview. I knew that everybody was playing the game in the house at the same time competing for the prize. I realised that I over played my game, which brought about my disqualification. As you all know, I have my fitness outfit, where I train a lot of people both men and women. There has been no case or report of such acts from me. I regret the turn of play while trying to play and compete for the prize.

I must emphasise that reality is different from perception however, I also use this medium to apologise to all women being the International Women's Day, and the entire crew of Big Brother Nigeria, including my fans and family. #BBNaija #JustForYou #Payport #SeeGobe.

Coincidentally, today in the #BBNaija house, Big Brother Naija housemates were taught about consent and sexual assault.

Nigeria

State Will Get Out of Recession This Year, Govt Insists

The federal government had yesterday reiterated that the 2017 budget will get Nigeria out of economic recession as some… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.