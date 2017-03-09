8 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian, Cameroonian Troops Clear Boko Haram From Seven Border Villages - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigerian and Cameroonian troops have cleared seven villages of Boko Haram terrorists in the border between the two countries in a two-day joint operation.

The towns and villages, according to a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Sani Usman, the Nigerian Army spokesperson, are: Siyara, Kote, Sigawa, Bulabundibe, Adeleke, Tchatike and Lamukura.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said that two officers of the Cameroonian Defence Forces led the operation which ended on Tuesday.

He said that the troops were drawn from Cameroon's Battalion Rapid Intervention (BRI) and the 151 Task Force Battalion of 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army.

"While conducting the operation the troops came in contact with Boko Haram terrorists and neutralised many of them, apprehended two others, while many others escaped with gunshot wounds.

"The Troops further recovered an unserviceable Toyota Canter; seven Dane guns and five Boko Haram terrorists' flags; four vehicle tyres; two motorcycles and vehicle spare parts," Mr. Usman said.

(NAN)

Nigeria

State Will Get Out of Recession This Year, Govt Insists

The federal government had yesterday reiterated that the 2017 budget will get Nigeria out of economic recession as some… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.