Lilongwe — The Lilongwe magistrate's court Tuesday charged former Minister of Home affairs and internal security Uladi Mussa with two counts of neglect of duty and illogical use of office emanating from the period he was in office from 2013 to 2014.

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested Mussa who is the current acting President of Peoples Party ((PP) after he handed himself over to the bureau for questioning, following the issuance of his warrant of arrest on March 2.

Mussa has been charged alongside third defendant who is a former senior official at the Immigrations Department David Kwanjana.

The two have been charged with two counts of willfully neglecting in making sure that all requirements for foreign citizens to be granted Malawian citizenship required are met. The foreign nationals in question are from Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda. And secondly, arbitrary granting 50 foreign nationals a Malawian citizenship.

Both the accused have since pleaded not guilty to the charge.

ACB Principal Legal Prosecutions Officer Victor Chiwala however, told Principal Residence Magistrate Patrick Chirwa that the prosecuting team intends to commit the case to the High court.

"We intend to commit to the high court, currently we have made an application for the certificate of committal to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)," said Chiwala.

In the case, Mussa is being represented by Paul Maulidi, Mtchuka Mwale and counsel Kadzakumanja while Kwanjana is being represented by Counsel Robert Nthewa.

The defense subsequently applied for bail for their clients. However, the ACB requested that bail be granted with different conditions as regards the different statuses of the accused persons in the society.

"Since the state has not made any objections for the accused to be granted bail, I hereby grant bail to the first (Mussa) and third (Kwanjana) accused with same conditions.

"The conditions are that the accused pay K500, 000 cash and they provide two sureties and K500, 000 not cash. Also, they should be reporting to the ACB every fortnight and that they should surrender all their travelling documents," ruled Chirwa.

The court has since ordered the case be adjourned for 21 days whereby the ACB is expected to go back and update the court on the certificate of committal issue.

Last week, the Lilongwe Magistrates court also charged former Chief Immigrations Officer Hudson Mankhwala with similar charges but is currently out on bail.