Zimbabwe: Mugabe Death Cleric Kept in Jail As Bail Hearing Postponed

Bail hearing of an anti-government pastor Patrick Philip Mugadza accused of claiming that President Robert Mugabe was going to die this year was Wednesday postponed after the state failed to craft their submissions.

High Court judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba postponed the case to Thursday in order for the state to prepare its arguments.

Mugadza landed himself in trouble after he allegedly said Mugabe would die in October this year.

It is state's case that after the prophecy Mugadza was interviewed and the story in which he claimed that Mugabe would die was published in an online publication.

He, however, argues that he never mentioned Mugabe's name in his prophecy but only said a "president" was going to die.

Mugadza argues that it was the editor who wrote the president's name.

Meanwhile, magistrate Barbra Chimboza set the trial date for the same case to March 30.

Mugadza is being represented by human rights lawyers Obey Shava and Gift Mthisi.