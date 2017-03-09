Mchinji — Fire on Monday burnt down the house and property of Traditional Authority (TA) Zulu in Mchinji district.

Acting TA Zulu, Modester Masala Jere told MANA that although investigations are underway to find out the cause of the fire, she alleged the family of Mzengeri Jere is the prime suspect behind the development due to chieftaincy wrangles between the two families.

"The house was gutted at around 11:00 hrs when I was away to Mchinji Boma for personal businesses. We don't know what caused the fire," she said.

The Acting Chief Zulu said the two families are at loggerheads with the Mzengeri Jere family claiming the chieftainship since the death of the late Traditional Authority Zulu 7, (Zachariah Masara Jere) on May 24, 2010. Since then, no one has been installed as a chief.

According to the Ngoni tradition called Madauka, the son to the late chief is eligible to be claiming the throne.

Zwethilini Masala Jere the son to the late chief Zulu is said to be eligible to be the T/A but there has been delays in installing him because he is 13 years old.

The district police rushed to the scene but failed to agree with the family members of Masala Jere who were furious and prompted to revenge on the development.

Mchinji Police officer In-charge Maximas Bakali however, said after the police conducted investigations they have come up with suspected culprits and they will be arrested soon.