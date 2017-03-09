8 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: UN in Urgent Call for Aid to Flood Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

FOLLOWING heavy floods which have killed 251 people and displaced over 2000 countrywide, the United Nations has called on the humanitarian and development partners to scale up their support to the affected communities.

According to UN, livelihoods have been disrupted while the infrastructure including roads, bridges, schools and water sources have sustained heavy damages, mainly across the southern parts of the country.

"Huge gaps remain and lifesaving relief assistance such as tents, blankets, and water, sanitation and hygiene," a statement from the UN said.

"Supply is urgently required as the humanitarian community work together to prepare a comprehensive response plan."

Districts that have been mostly affected by the floods are Chiredzi, Kanyemba, Lupane, Mwenezi, Mberengwa, Insiza and Tsholotsho.

The UN also said a full damage assessment was yet to be carried out as most of the areas remain inaccessible due to flooding.

The government, last week, declared the floods a national disaster and set up a Cabinet Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management chaired by Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Bishow Parajuli who visited some of the affected areas, said the districts that are affected by the flooding are the same areas that had been hard hit by the drought in the past two years.

"Stakeholders must align existing... . mechanisms to take stock of and coordinate on-going responses to the flooding crisis, and also further identify gaps in their respective sectors."

Parajul added that all the relief efforts to the flooding crisis should ensure gender mainstreaming and adhere to humanitarian principles and establish clear linkages to on-going recovery, resilience building and long-term development programmes.

The floods destroyed bridges and people's homes countrywide.

Zimbabwe

Weather Disasters Worsen Nation's Woes

INCLEMENT weather is putting immense pressure on cash-strapped Zimbabwe's response to humanitarian crisis as lethal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.