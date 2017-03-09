8 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC-T Senator Calls for Virginity Tests

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Zimbabwe parliament (file photo).

MDC-T Senator for Mutare Keresencia Chabuka has called on the nation to revert back to its traditional methods of raising children which she said ensured they did not go astray.

These, she said, involved virginity tests which have now been discarded for being a violation on girls' rights.

"During our time, we also had cases whereby girls would go for virginity tests Not the deputy president. He looked like he was looking forward to the challenge of every follow-up question. Even when they were not on the topic and could have easily been ruled out of order, he answered them.and this would protect the girl child. Unfortunately, we have now done away with our culture and we are even saying the aunties and other sisters are witches. Therefore, they cannot take care of our children.

"We are now calling for the traditional leaders to come in and save the nation from this scourge. We have been saying churches are to blame, but we are the people who are living in the community.

She added: "If you look at some races in this country, such as the Britons, Indians or Westerners, they have a culture that they inculcate into their youngsters.

"They give them businesses and money so that they can have a better future but in our case, we do not have that type of culture.

"I am also pleading with the aunts and sisters who we accuse of being witches and wizards but they are there to safeguard and protect our children. We need to protect our children from drug abuse, that is why I am pleading with the chiefs as custodians of our culture to help inculcate the values of ubuntu/hunhu in our children."

Zimbabwe

Weather Disasters Worsen Nation's Woes

INCLEMENT weather is putting immense pressure on cash-strapped Zimbabwe's response to humanitarian crisis as lethal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.