Uganda: Desh Starts Defense Against Murder Today

Kampala — Businessman Andrew Kananura alias Desh is today expected to defend himself, against murder charges.

Desh is facing murder charges alongside his brother Raymond Kananura, Cyrus Maganda, Samuel Muzolewa and Jacob Onyango, who are jointly accused of beating Badru Kateregga to death in the wee hours of September 30, 2012.

In the High Court session that is going to be presided over by Justice Joseph Murangira, the suspects, when making their defense, are expected to choose from the three available options.

These are either staying silent, giving unsworn testimony or choosing to give sworn testimonies ,which will require the prosecution to cross-examine them, and later they will be required to present witnesses to testify in their favour if they so wish.

Prosecution contends that on September 30, 2012 Desh and his co-accused, while at Panamera Bar in Naguru, killed Kateregga, a bar attendant, over Shs30,000 the deceased had received as a tip from a customer.

Justice Murangira earlier ordered the suspects to defend themselves, upon considering testimonies from some of the prosecution witnesses. The first and crucial witness, Mr Emmanuel Taika, 30, testified that on the fateful day while he was working at Panamera bar, he saw Desh drag the deceased Kateregga towards the counter (reception area).

He said as Desh dragged Kateregga, he was also searching his pockets for any money.

"Desh dragged Kateregga up to the rear of the kitchen and in the process of searching Kateregga, I saw him pull out a note of Shs10,000. After he recovered the said note, he further ordered him to pull off all his clothes for thorough search." the prosecution witness narrated to court.

He continued: "the deceased (Kateregga) first removed his shirt, then trousers and he remained in his boxers and upon undressing, he (Desh) got hold of a long scrubbing brush wooden handle and started to randomly hit him."

Another witness, Dr Sylvester Onzivua, a pathologist at Mulago as its second witness. Core to his short testimony that he gave as an expert witness, Dr Onzivua told court that he carried a post mortem examination on the body of the late Kateregga.

Dr Onzivua told court that the cause of Kateregga's death was assault resulting from extensive injuries of blunt force trauma characterised by bruises, abrasions that were all over his body.

Desh's trial has dragged on for close to four-years with the State continuously swapping prosecutors whenever it was fixed for hearing. The last prosecutor Ms Jane Okuo Kajuga sought court to adjourn the matter to another criminal session in 2015, citing that it was not a simple matter since she had more than 40 witness statements for each of the accused persons.

On January 19, 2013, Desh who had left the country after Kateregga's death, was arrested at Entebbe airport on his return from the UK. Three days later, he was charged and remanded to Luzira prison for murder. In February, 2013, the High Court released him on a Shs20million cash bail.

The hearing was further pushed to 2016, and when it was scheduled for hearing in March 2016, it still stalled when Justice Wilson Masalu Musene recused himself from it citing that local newspaper reports had accused him of having personal interest in the matter.

Justice Musene explained that there was a bold headline 'it's not yet over' in a local newspaper on a story alleging that while he was at Nakawa High Court, he rejected the transfer of the case to the High Court in Kampala.

He further asserted that the same newspaper stated in its story that a year later when the case was transferred to the High Court, he was also transferred purposely to hear it.

The file was transferred to Justice Murangira who started hearing it On November 21, 2016. The prosecution led by Ms Kajuga on January 13, closed the line of witnesses after 10 people had testified against the suspects