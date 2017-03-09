South Africa: Proteas, Black Caps Finely Poised After Day Two

Dean Elgar recorded his highest score for the Proteas, but they were left with a battle on their hands after New Zealand fought hard on day two of the first Test at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.

The plucky left-hander made 140 (299 balls, 24 fours) to surpass his previous best of 129 against Sri Lanka earlier this season, before he was the first wicket of a collapse that saw South Africa lose their last six wickets for just 56 runs to be bowled out for 308.

Temba Bavuma also returned to form with his first half-century since facing Australia last year as he made 64 (164 balls, 10 fours) and shared in a 104-run, fifth-wicket partnership with Elgar.

However, the Black Caps were fighting hard through their captain Kane Williamson by the close, reaching stumps on 177/3 - still trailing by 131.

The skipper was unbeaten on 78 (146 balls, 11 fours) having earlier received good support from Jeet Raval, who made 52 (102 balls, 6 fours).

The tourists had started the day well positioned on 229/4 as Elgar and Bavuma extended their partnership beyond 100 and the South Africans looking fairly comfortable on 252/4 despite the efforts of the home bowlers.

Elgar was eventually undone by a sharp Neil Wagner delivery, sparking the start of the collapse, with Quinton de Kock (10) next to go followed by Bavuma.

Pick of the bowlers Trent Boult (4/64) then accounted for the tail - the Proteas were all out in 122.4 deliveries.

The outstanding Vernon Philander (1/37) claimed the wicket of Tom Latham (10) early, before Raval and Williamson added 102 for the second wicket.

Keshav Maharaj (2/57) then dismissed Raval, followed by Henry Nicholls (12) late in the day to an outstanding, one-handed Hashim Amla catch at slip, while Ross Taylor (8) had retired hurt in between due to a calf problem.

Day two also marked the return of Morne Morkel with the ball for the first time in a Test in over a year, and even though he went wicket less, he showed plenty of signs of his old self during 10 overs that cost 26.

