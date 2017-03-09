9 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Deputy President to Face Questions About Bathabile Dlamini

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini will again be in the spotlight when Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will ask him how many times he has arranged with Dlamini to appear before the National Assembly and social development committee since his appointment as leader of government business on May 29, 2014.

She has faced criticism over her department's failure to find a new service provider to pay grants to 17 million people, after the invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services expires on March 31. The DA has described her as "dodging Dlamini" for her failure to adequately answer questions about the matter.

Ramaphosa will be asked about skills development, xenophobia, social cohesion, and inclusive growth.

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe will ask him what government is doing to restore social cohesion in areas affected by protests, xenophobia, gang and drug-related violence.

ANC MP Mlungisi Johnson wants to know about government's skills development partnership with the private sector.

News24

South Africa

