South Africa: Varsity Cup Dream Team to Face Junior Boks

The Varsity Cup will once again host the popular exhibition match between the Varsity Cup Dream Team and the Junior Springboks.

The game will take place at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on April 25, 2017.

The Dream Team clash follows after the Varsity Cup final on April 17 and will feature the best of the Varsity Cup against the best of the Junior Springboks.

The exhibition match will be played according to the regular laws of SA Rugby, and therefore no unique Varsity Cup rules such as white card, scrumming and mauling laws, free catch rule, red card rule and point of origin try will apply.

In 2015, the first and last time this match was played, the Junior Springboks beat the Varsity Cup Dream Team 31-24.

Three-time winning Maties coach, Chean Roux, who has been named as the head coach of the Junior Boks, will want to start his reign on a high. However, the past six rounds of Varsity Cup have produced some phenomenal players. Roux has drafted a few of the Varsity Cup players into his training squad, including Gianni Lombard and Manuel Ras, who both formed part of the Wits team who beat defending champions Pukke on Monday.

The selection panel will consist of Peter Jooste (SA Rugby), Duitser Bosman (Varsity Cup), Vata Ngobeni (Independent Newspaper), JJ Harmse (SA Rugby) and Xhanti-Lomsi Nesi (Varsity Cup).

"We revert back to the regular laws of SA Rugby for this exhibition match," said Varsity Cup manager, Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi. "This helps the Junior Boks with their preparation for the 2017 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Georgia later this year."

The Varsity Cup Dream Team will be announced at the Varsity Cup final on April 17.

Sport24