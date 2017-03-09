Kenya: High Court Convicts Men Who Beheaded Relatives

An alleged witchdoctor who beheaded his lover in a bizarre attack has been convicted of murder by the High Court.

Justice Jessie Lessit said Godfrey Wanjala Wechule killed Jane Kadogo Mutiso on Mashujaa Day in 2013 after she rejected his sexual advances, for which he had offered her Sh50.

A man who beheaded his uncle during a family row was also convicted of murder and remanded in custody until March 14, when he will be sentenced.

Edward Kago was charged with killing Peter Kamau Waithiru on February 14, 2014.

Convicting the men, who were separately charged, Justice Lessit said Prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that they committed the crimes.

She said Wechule used a knife to chop the head of Ms Mutiso, 20, at Gatina, Kawangware, in Nairobi County, as his children watched and hid it in a basket. He then took his children to a neighbour's house and fled.

SURRENDERED TO POLICE

The accused thereafter returned to his house, where he covered the badly mutilated body with a cloth before riding a boda boda to Kawangware Police Station, where he surrendered.

The prosecutor however asked the court to treat the accused as a first offender. He will be sentenced on March 20.

As for Kago, the judge said: "Mr Kago picked a panga, then slashed off the head of the deceased while his daughter watched in broad daylight."

The judge directed that Sh19,000 that had been confiscated from the accused be given back to the bereaved family.

Lawyer Joseph Wakaba, for Kago, said the accused had "nothing to say in mitigation".