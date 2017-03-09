Nigeria: Boko Haram Suicide Bombers 'Paid Less Than $1 to Carry Out Suicide Attacks'

Nigeria's militant group Boko Haram is reportedly paying young girls to carry out suicide bombings, particularly in crowded market places in the west African country.

According to Sky News, the Islamic militant group was paying young girls less than $1 to carry out its suicide bombing attacks.

In a rare footage obtained by the broadcasting channel, a 14-year-old would be suicide bomber tells Nigerian soldiers that she was paid by the militant group to carry out an attack at "a crowded market place" in the centre of Maiduguri.

The teenage girl said she and her colleague had "worn" the explosives for three days before "summoning the courage to venture into the centre of town".

Both girls were, however, stopped by the Nigerian army after they were spotted "acting suspiciously".

The captured young woman ripped her suicide vest off after being commanded to by police, but her companion was shot dead after apparently refusing to do so.

The commander leading the Nigerian military's theatre operations against Boko Haram extremists was quoted saying he believed the tactic was a sign of the group's "increasing desperation."

"These are very unfortunate children, little girls, who have been involved, who have been engaged to be the couriers of these dastardly acts of the Boko Haram terrorists so, in my view it's a sheer act of desperation," Major General Lucky Irabor was cited as saying.

Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency has left at least 20 000 people dead in northeast Nigeria since it began in 2009, and has displaced more than 2.6 million others.

In recent months around 7 000 people have fled from villages around the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok because of Boko Haram attacks, according to International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The IOM said an estimated 4 449 people or 740 households have fled to Chibok itself since February 25, "seeking safety following attacks or threats of attacks in some neighbouring villages".

Source: News24