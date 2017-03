Two Somalis were separately arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for smoking on Kenya Airways planes.

The two were in different KQ flights from South Africa.

According to a police report, Arabow Musa Hassan was in flight number KQ 763 while Mohamed Jama Mohamed was in KQ783 flight.

The planes landed at JKIA 30 minutes apart on Monday night.

KQ and other airlines prohibit smoking on board