Kenya: Trump Discusses Somalia With Kenya's Kenyatta

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday spoke to Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta in a telephone conversation where they discussed Somalia among other issues

The conversation between Kenyatta and Trump focused on "mutual dedication to overcoming terrorism and other regional security challenges through close cooperation" a statement from White House said

"President Trump expressed appreciation for Kenya's significant contributions to the African Union Mission in Somalia and recognized Kenyan troops' sacrifices in the fight against Al-Shabaab," the statement said.

Kenya, Somalia´s neighbor to the West sent its boots on the ground in 2011 in a military operation to counter militant group Alshabaab

The troops are now under the African Union Peace keeping mission Amisom

The trump administration has been seen to be keen in the Somalia crisis.

According to Pentagon US may soon be sending troops in Somalia to counter militant group Alshabaab

Kenyatta is the third sub-Saharan president to be called by Trump.

It is not clear where the newly elected Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo who is himself an American is scheduled is Trump"s call list