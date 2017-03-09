8 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Politician Jackson Kibor Charged With Attempting to Shoot Son

By Gerald Bwisa and Barnabas Bii

An Eldoret court has charged veteran politician Mr Jackson Kibor with attempting to shoot his son and interfering with police investigation.

The Uasin Gishu farmer and politician, who appeared before Resident Magistrate Harrison Barasa, was accused of attempting to kill his son Mr Ezekiel Kibor at his Kabenes farm due to land row.

The politician also faces another charge of refusing to have his finger prints taken by the police after being arrested.

The prosecution told the court that the politician drew a gun and attempted to shoot his son Mr Ezekiel Kibor after a heated argument when he found him ploughing the farm.

The politician, through his lawyer Mr Collins Akenga, denied the charges, arguing that he acted in self-defense because his son, who was allegedly armed with a rungu and a machete, wanted to attack him.

FIRE ARM CONFISCATED

"Your honour my client did not refuse to have his finger prints taken but he thought the police were out to handcuff him," argued the lawyer.

Mr Kibor was arrested on Tuesday after a video clip, which was circulating on social media, showed him aiming a fire arm at his son. The fire arm has since been confiscated to allow police carry out investigations.

The politician, who pleaded not guilty to both charges, was released on a Sh100,000 bond with surety of similar amount or an alternative of cash bail of Sh80,000.

He paid the cash bail and allowed police to take his finger prints. The case has been set for mention on March 16 while the hearing will be on April 4.

