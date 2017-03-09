Uganda: The Non-Sex Issues That Make Even Great Sex Redundant

opinion

True, letting the sex die puts your marriage in more trouble than most, but don't blame the sex - or the lack of it - for all the crumbling.

I know for fact that some people are amazing in bed, but remain so unpalatable outside the bed that they gradually stop scoring in the sex department at all.

They are like talented artistes that hardly ever get booked for gigs, because of their disgusting off-stage antics or diva-ish tendencies. So, is your union also like that; where nothing is wrong with your potency, libido or physical desirability, but the pink elephants just grew weary of visiting because of all the other sidelines drama?

Years ago on a night out with a married couple, things went from 100 to zero in a flash I had trouble figuring out what had gone wrong. A waitress came to take our orders as we chatted happily and the moment she left, wifey fell into a deep sulk.

She proceeded to accuse her husband there and then of having slept with the waitress and lambasting him for "looking at her buttocks so longingly".

I had not seen any looks remotely resembling sexual admiration directed to the restaurant staff by the husband, and initially thought it was a pallid joke. But madam was serious. Soon there were tears as she rejected anything that waitress served, lest she poisoned her...

Needless to say, the party broke up prematurely and later the husband in his apology said, "I love my wife, but this insecurity is getting unbearable! That is how every date night I attempt ends."

She is also known to storm his business holdings and fire female staff she deems "too pretty" and has not shied away from beating up a random female client seen to be taking up too much of her husband's time.

"Yet away from this insecurity, my wife is the sexiest, most domesticated person on earth," he said back then. Well, they have since gone their separate ways.

I imagine she is still sexy, wherever she is. But like that talented star who is never booked by promoters because of the constant silly antics and demands, this ex-wife is somewhere wondering, "what do men really want!?"

In another scenario, one husband who takes men's so-called "silent moments" too far, has only succeeded in pushing his wife away. While this wife admits in her emails that her husband is above average and very giving when it comes to making love, in total he spends about "seven months a year grumpy and without explanation, not talking to me".

At the beginning of the marriage she would spend an equal amount of time trying to cajole him back into a good mood, but as the anniversaries have rolled by, "I have had it".

She admits when he snaps out of his frequent mood swings - an episode can last a month - she is too weary of his many bedroom tricks and would rather spoon a pillow.

She is not being unfaithful to him, but wonders how many women can agreeably keep taking such treatment, however gifted in the sack a husband may be. Everything should be done in moderation.

Yes, maybe nagging comes quite naturally to some women's mouths, but with self-training, you can learn how to guard your mouth before it completely ruins a good thing.

And I have read variously, that men love to keep quiet and border on sulking, just for 'just' purposes. In fact in one of the men's publications, the author encourages men to "marry a woman who understands our silent moments".

Well, have your silent moments in moderation, knowing well you married a gender that hardly has any silent moments. Otherwise, you will snap out of your personal retreat to find that your spouse moved on without you to better things.

These are just examples, but search your own marriage; being wonderful at the sex alone is not enough to keep your marriage alive. Take care of the complete brand.