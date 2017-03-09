analysis

In an attempt to cut through the fog of misunderstanding and misinformation that surrounds South Africa's membership of the International Criminal Court, a heavyweight panel of brilliant legal minds - including six former Constitutional Court justices - has briefed Parliament on what exactly is at stake. By SIMON ALLISON.

Justice Zak Yacoob, a former Constitutional Court judge, speaks with the incisive brevity common to all brilliant legal minds. The issues around the International Criminal Court (ICC), and South Africa's membership thereof, are complicated and confusing, but he cuts through the noise:

"[In joining the ICC], South Africa made the choice of saying some human rights violations are so gross, so bad, so punishable, that no leader, even if he or she was a state leader at the time, should be able to get away with it. And that is actually the question. Are there human rights violations that are so gross that nobody, whatever their situation, should be allowed to get away with them? That is the essential moral issue that we as a country have to get to terms with once again."

Yacoob was speaking to journalists in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning, just hours after South Africa officially withdrew...