Kenya: Kariobangi Sharks Star Ovella Ochieng Excited to Join Harambee Stars

Youngster Ovella Ochieng is excited by his promotion to the senior national football team set up, adding he is keen to steal the show if handed an opportunity against Uganda and DR Congo later this month.

The Kariobangi Sharks teenager is among 26 local based players called by Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi on Wednesday, ahead of the friendlies to be played in Nairobi on March 23 and 26 respectively.

This squad will be beefed by a legion of foreign based stars who could be named as early as next week, according to Football Kenya Federation's Communications manager Barry Otieno.

The speedy winger scored twice during the national U20 team's 3-2 defeat away to Egypt in a friendly earlier this month.

His performances in that game have since attracted the attention of top Egyptian club Ismailia, according to reports in sections of the Egyptian media.

"When you get a call up to the national team, you have to now work harder and prove a point, if possible steal the show. That is what I want to achieve for now," the Upper High School alumnus, who also scored for his club during a 3-2 win over AFC Leopards in a pre-season friendly explained.

Meanwhile, joining Ovella in the Harambee Stars fold is Kakamega Homeboyz forward Jeremiah Wanjala, who scored six league goals in the SportPesa Premier League last season.

There is also space for another youngster, Vincent Oburu, a promising forward, who is currently at an ownership tussle pitting AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia.

Okumbi has meanwhile confirmed he will be using these friendlies to fine tune his side in time for the opening 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers, with Stars primed to face Sierra Leone in Free Town in June.

Kenya is currently ranked 87th on the updated Fifa rankings, way below DR Congo (37) and Uganda (75), both of whom competed at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

David Okello (Tusker), Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers)

Defenders

David Mwangi (Mathare United), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Maurice Ojwang (Western Stima), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Sammy Meja (Thika United), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers).

Midfielders

Amos Asembeka (Sony Sugar), Benard Mang'oli (AFC Leopards), Erick Johanna (Un-attached), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Humphrey Mieno (Tusker FC), Joseph Kuria (Posta Rangers), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Noah Wafula (Tusker FC), Ochieng Ovella (Kariobangi Sharks), Osborne Monday (Kariobangi Sharks), Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards).

Strikers

Jeremiah Wanjala (Kakamega Homeboyz), Mark Makwatta (Ulinzi Stars) and Vincent Oburu.