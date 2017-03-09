analysis

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini and senior Sassa officials have managed to string along parliament's oversight committee for at least six months about the agency's readiness to act as paymaster for social grants after March 31, but they will now have to face the music in the Constitutional Court. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has directed Sassa to provide the names of officials responsible for any decisions, the dates those decisions were made, reasons why the court was not informed, when it was that Sassa realised it would be unable to act as paymaster on April 1 and when exactly Dlamini was alerted to it all. The fat lady is about to sing. By MARIANNE THAMM.

So far Dlamini, Department of Social Development and Sassa officials have managed to use bullshit to baffle brains. Reporting back to parliament's portfolio on social development as well as Scopa, officials have often filed documents at the last minute, presented report-backs laden with obfuscatory language including the Orwellian "strategic disintermediation" or simply just failed to pitch.

Officials, staring a hollow-eyed crisis in the face, even opted to fly to Panama in November to attend a conference rather than report back to the committee.

But,...