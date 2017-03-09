8 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Social Grants - Chief Justice Takes Control, Wants Dates and Names of Officials Responsible

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini and senior Sassa officials have managed to string along parliament's oversight committee for at least six months about the agency's readiness to act as paymaster for social grants after March 31, but they will now have to face the music in the Constitutional Court. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has directed Sassa to provide the names of officials responsible for any decisions, the dates those decisions were made, reasons why the court was not informed, when it was that Sassa realised it would be unable to act as paymaster on April 1 and when exactly Dlamini was alerted to it all. The fat lady is about to sing. By MARIANNE THAMM.

So far Dlamini, Department of Social Development and Sassa officials have managed to use bullshit to baffle brains. Reporting back to parliament's portfolio on social development as well as Scopa, officials have often filed documents at the last minute, presented report-backs laden with obfuscatory language including the Orwellian "strategic disintermediation" or simply just failed to pitch.

Officials, staring a hollow-eyed crisis in the face, even opted to fly to Panama in November to attend a conference rather than report back to the committee.

But,...

South Africa

Biggest Heists in Country's History Compared

From chiselling into safe rooms to drugging security guards, South Africa's most high-profile heists are the stuff… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.