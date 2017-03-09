Uganda: Chibuku Returns With Music and Dance

The Chibuku traditional music and dance competition is back after a one-year hiatus.

The competition involves dancing troupes from the different regions of Uganda, tickling aspects of art ranging from song writing to dance and choreography in an aim of popularizing traditional music and culture.

Last Friday, the debut competition was held at Nabweru grounds where groups mostly from Kawempe division in Kampala faced off. Starting at 5pm, the competition was divided into two sections; music and the other which is completely dance.

The music session is boring since it stays true to the book, singing songs praising the sponsors, Chibuku. All troupes clearly had invested some amount of time in preparations; the only problem was they seemed to forget that the competition was not a secondary school one but one meant to be watched by an older generation prone to distractions.

The performances were longer than desired that it became ridiculously disturbing at times; some would start with a skit that would progress into twenty or more minutes of song talking about Chibuku and the producers.

The performances were all characterized by a meeting of villagers to talk about bad alcohol which they wanted replaced with a 'good' one. The deal breaker was that much as women emancipation is real, costume designers and show directors stuck to a 1980s script that dictated a village chairman had to be male.

As a result, many women were chalked up to spot a white beard and grey hair befitting a village chairman. Ten groups, including Ngeye Troupe, Mpologoma, Bright Cultural Troupe and the eventual winners Kaduna Troupe, battled it out for nearly two hours.

Tukkanya Group had a brilliant opening with a burial scene that soon stretched to almost thirty minutes, losing the audience concentration. But Kaduna Troupe changed things with a short, crisp performance that did not overstay its welcome on stage.

They sang, mentioned Chibuku and somehow left when the audience still wanted more. Their win means the group goes on to the national and final stage of the competition that will be held at the National theatre on May 19.