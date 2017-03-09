Uganda: Fashion - Do It Yourself

We have talked about getting a trusted professional tailor and/or designer to custom make or fit your clothes. Great.

But I have to admit, from experience, it can get frustrating sometimes. Even if you decide to use the best out there, sometimes the person you are trying to explain it to cannot decipher the idea in your head.

But you also need to know that to be fashionable, you do not have to pay through the nose. Some things you are going to have to do them yourself. Therefore, you need a few skills here and there.

You can rack your brains and come up with some do it yourself (DIY) ideas that will make you look like a fashionista. Style and fashion go hand-in-hand and developing your own sense will also give you an edge when it comes to fashion.

To do this, you will need some skills including beading, cutting and knitting, among others. Some DIYs are just basic such as cutting an old worn-out pair of jeans into a trendy pair of shorts.

Others need advanced skills, such as adding beads to a discarded top and giving a fresh new look or adding bright pieces to your boring lace outfit.

Wearing something with a personal touch should be able to give you all the much-needed confidence as you go about your day. Imagine how you would soak in all the compliments knowing your own brain and hands pulled the outfit off!

Let your imagination help you to stand out.